Uttar Pradesh horror: Six-year-old girl allegedly raped by her relative in Auriya district Uttar Pradesh horror: The condition of the girl studying in Class-1, who was referred to the district hospital after initial treatment at a community health centre, is stated to be stable now.

Uttar Pradesh horror: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 18-year-old relative in the Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. As per the police, the incident happened near a village on Tuesday (March 4) when the accused spotted the girl in a farmland where he was working.

A police officer stated that the Class-1 girl, who was referred to the district hospital following initial treatment at a community health centre, is currently in stable condition.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Alok Mishra, said, "The incident occurred near a village when the accused spotted the girl in a farmland where he was working. The accused, a relative of the girl, raped her there."

Meanwhile, the police have formed three teams to arrest the accused. Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar also visited the hospital and spoke with the victim's father to gather more information.

Four men allegedly barge into house, mutilate owner's private part

Earlier, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, four men allegedly barged into the house of a 42-year-old man and mutilated his private part as he lay asleep, the police said on Monday. His son, Prince Yadav, has lodged a complaint in the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said.

The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, they said. The victim, Sanjay Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

According to the complaint, the assailants entered the house while Yadav was asleep. "They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury," the officer said.

Police said no CCTV cameras were mounted near the house, which may have helped identify the assailants. The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

