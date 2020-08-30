Image Source : PTI Lockdown horror: Meghalaya girl held captive, sedated and tortured for 3 months in Meerut

A girl from Meghalaya was allegedly tortured, assaulted and sedated for around 3 months in the lockdown. The girl had been confined to her colleague's home for three months and was subjected to torture. Her ordeal came to an end on August 28 when she was rescued and her captor arrested.

According to reports in the media, the girl moved to Delhi from Shillong after she got a job at a private company.

When the government announced the coronavirus lockdown, the girl's colleague, reportedly invited her to his house. The 20-year-old girl then reached Meerut where she was allegedly held captive and was subjected to torture.

The girl was not allowed to contact her family or her aunt in Delhi. However, this week, the girl caught hold of a mobile phone and contacted her mother and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The girl's mother approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case under relevant sections was registered at the Madanrting police station. After registering the complaint, the police got in touch with the UP Police and the accused was arrested. After the man's arrest, the Delhi Gate police added sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

