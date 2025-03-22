Meerut murder case: Chilling revelations emerge as accused Muskan, Sahil struggle for drugs in jail Meerut murder case: New revelations expose brutal details of Saurabh’s murder, including a gruesome postmortem report, suspicions over Muskan’s surrender, and chilling videos of the accused partying after the crime.

The brutal murder of Saurabh has taken another shocking turn as new details continue to emerge. Accused Muskan and Sahil, who were arrested for the crime, are reportedly struggling for drugs in jail, revealing a new dimension to the case. According to sources, both were suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms and had to be treated at a deaddiction center inside the prison. On the very first day in jail, both created a ruckus due to drug cravings and are now under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, Saurabh’s friends have raised serious questions about Muskan’s surrender, alleging that her family planned it strategically. They also revealed that while on a trip to Himachal Pradesh, Muskan was actively updating Saurabh’s Facebook profile and responding to comments from his friends, despite knowing he was already dead.

Accused's father speaks out

Sahil’s father, Neeraj Shukla, has distanced himself from his son’s crime, stating, "He will now face the consequences of his actions. The government should give him whatever punishment he deserves." He further alleged that Muskan was the one who introduced Saurabh to drugs and eventually plotted his murder.

Postmortem report reveals horrific details

The forensic team conducting Saurabh’s autopsy was left shaken by the brutality of the crime. According to the report:

Muskan first stabbed Saurabh three times in the heart.

She then decapitated him and chopped his body into multiple pieces to dispose of it.

To fit the body into a plastic drum, the limbs were further severed and compressed.

The body’s skin was found completely loose, and his teeth were barely intact.

His hands were cut off at the wrists, and his legs were bent unnaturally to reduce the body’s size.

The sheer savagery of the crime has sent shockwaves across the city.

Brutal murder followed by celebration

Adding to the gruesome nature of the case, reports reveal that after committing the murder, Muskan and Sahil fled to Himachal Pradesh, where they partied at a nightclub. Video evidence shows Muskan celebrating Sahil’s birthday, feeding him cake, and dancing with him in the club. Days later, the couple also celebrated Holi together, showing no remorse for their actions.

The shocking details of the murder and the accused’s behavior after the crime have further fueled public outrage. Authorities are now investigating deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of the crime and the possible involvement of others.