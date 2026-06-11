Marriage pressure turns fatal: Odisha man pushes girlfriend off overbridge, tries to pass it off as accident

Bhubaneswar:

A chilling murder case has come to light from Odisha's Ganjam district, where a young woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend after she repeatedly asked him to marry her. The deceased has been identified as Ambika. As per the details, police said the accused attempted to disguise the crime as a road accident, but the truth emerged during the investigation. The accused, identified as Rakesh Acharya, a resident of Nimakhandi Penth area under Digapahandi police station limits, has been arrested and produced before a local court.

Relationship turns sour over marriage demand

According to investigators, Rakesh and Ambika had been in a relationship for a long time. However, tensions reportedly developed between the two as Ambika increasingly urged Rakesh to formalise their relationship through marriage. Police believe Rakesh was unwilling to take on the responsibilities associated with marriage and allegedly began planning to eliminate her. During the investigation, officials found that on June 7, Rakesh took Ambika to Gopalpur on his motorcycle under the pretext of spending time together. The couple spent the day together and began their return journey later that night.

Allegedly pushed her off overbridge

Police said that while returning, Rakesh stopped near the Ankuli overbridge and allegedly pushed Ambika off the motorcycle. She then fell from the overbridge and died on the spot. Investigators suspect the act was premeditated and carefully planned to make the incident appear accidental.

Accused tried to portray death as road accident

After the incident, Rakesh allegedly attempted to convince everyone that Ambika had died in a road accident. In a move that initially diverted suspicion, he personally informed the victim's family about her death.

However, his version of events reportedly contained several inconsistencies. Family members became suspicious after noticing discrepancies between his statements and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Sensing that something was amiss, Ambika's uncle, Kahnu Jena, lodged a complaint at Baidyanathpur police station which prompted a detailed investigation.

Investigation uncovers alleged murder plot

Police recovered the body and conducted a post-mortem examination while simultaneously examining evidence from the crime scene. During the probe, investigators reportedly discovered multiple clues suggesting that the death was not the result of a simple road accident. As the investigation progressed, police gathered what they described as substantial evidence against Rakesh. Based on the findings, he was arrested and later presented before a local court.

Medical aspirant's dream cut short

Ambika, a resident of Rohi village in Ganjam district, was known for her academic dedication. She had completed her Plus Two Science education and was staying in Berhampur while preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), aspiring to become a doctor.

Her family had hoped she would build a successful medical career. Instead, her life ended tragically, leaving relatives and residents of the area devastated. The case has sparked widespread discussion in the region, particularly because the man accused of killing her was someone she reportedly trusted deeply.

Why the case has shocked many

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about relationship-related violence and crimes involving betrayal by trusted partners. Such cases often raise questions about emotional manipulation, personal safety and the warning signs that may go unnoticed in close relationships. Police have stated that further investigation is underway, and more details could emerge during court proceedings and the ongoing probe.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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