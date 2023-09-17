Follow us on Image Source : FILE Man shoots friend dead on suspicion of stealing his mobile phone in Jharkhand

A man shot dead his 25-year-old friend on suspicion that he had stolen his mobile phone, police officer said. The victim identified as Vishal Prasad was shot dead by his friend Abhishek Lal on Saturday night, the officer said.

About the reason behind the incident, the police officer said Abhisekh's mobile was missing and he suspected his friend of stealing it. Abhisekh, a resident of Ranikudar area, had gone to Vishal's house on Saturday morning and asked him to return his mobile phone. Vishal, however, tried to convince him that he had not stolen his mobile phone and had an argument over the issue.

The police officer said Abhisekh called Vishal on Saturday night and took him to Ramdas Bhatta area, where he allegedly shot him in the chest. Vishal was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where he succumbed. Police have registered a case in this regard and launched a manhunt to nab Abhisekh, who was reported at large.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 14-year-old student raped by schoolmate in Baran

ALSO READ | Odisha: Labourer strangles wife to death, chops her body into pieces