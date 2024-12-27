Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Haryana: Man sexually assaults 8-year-old in Faridabad, arrested

Haryana: After the girl was given counselling, an FIR was registered against the accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 22:02 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 22:06 IST
Haryana, Man sexually assaults 8 year old in Faridabad, Man sexually assaults woman later got arrest
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana: Man sexually assaults 8-year-old in Faridabad.

Haryana: A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl living in the same building as him here, police said Friday. The incident happened when the girl's parents were out at work on Thursday evening, Faridabad Police said.

The family of the victim live on the ground floor of the building, while the accused on the second floor -- both as tenants. According to police, the girl's maternal uncle came to her house on Thursday. After he called her several times, the girl allegedly came down from the second floor of the building where accused Uday lived.

The girl, then, allegedly described the sexual assault, following which the minor's parents came home and approached the police. A police team reached the spot.  Later in the night, police arrested the man. A senior police officer said police are interrogating him.

