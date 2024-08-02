Man rapes 80-year-old bedridden woman in Delhi, court sentences him to 12 years imprisonment: 'She kept on...'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man was sentenced to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old bed-ridden woman in 2022 in the nationa capital. The court ruled that the incident was a “blow to social and moral values”. Additional Sessions Judge Aanchal of Tis Hazari court noted the testimony of the victim that she pleaded with the convict, with folded hands to spare her and observed that he committed the act only to satisfy his lust for sex.

The convict was identified as Ankit alias Mogli, 30, who was convicted of the penal offences of rape, house trespass, theft and voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the prosecution, the convict entered the victim’s house, who was confined to bed because of non-functional lower limbs and beat her, raped her repeatedly and escaped after stealing her mobile.

What did the court say?

"In her detailed testimony, the victim deposed that despite the fact she kept on folding her hands before the convict, he raped her rotating her legs from bed to the wall making a 90-degree angle and just after the incident when she was medically examined, bruises were found present over her face, hand and chest," the court said in its verdict passed last month.

"Certainly, rape is one of the most heinous crimes which degrades and defiles the soul of the victim. It shatters the personality and self-confidence of the victim but the offence here has also given a blow to the social and moral values," it added.

The court said that there was no evidence to prove that the crime was committed on the spur of the moment or out of any compulsion. Instead, the facts of the case show that the convict committed the crime "only to satisfy his lust for sex where the victim was used as a means."

Court awards sentence to convict

It sentenced him to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for the offence of rape after considering the mitigating and aggravating factors, the convict’s age, family responsibility and his prospects of getting reformed.

The court also sentenced him to five years imprisonment for house trespass, one year for committing theft and six months for causing hurt. The sentences will run concurrently, it said. The court also referred the case to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLA) for determining appropriate compensation for the victim.



