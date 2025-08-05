Man posing as TDP MP's son arrested for duping woman of gold and cash in Hyderabad When the accused became unreachable over the phone, the woman lodged a complaint with the KPHB Police Station. Based on a tip-off, he was apprehended on August 4, police said.

Hyderabad:

In a shocking case of impersonation and fraud, a 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly posing as the son of a TDP Member of Parliament (MP) and duping a woman of her gold and cash. According to the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the accused claimed to be a neurosurgeon working at a private hospital in the city. Using this false identity, he made repeated visits to a women's PG hostel, pretending he was there to meet his juniors. Over the time, he gained the trust of the woman who managed the hostel and eventually befriended her.

Conned her with jewellery ruse

The accused then allegedly used this relationship to con her out of valuable gold ornaments and a big amount of cash. He told the woman that he also owned a jewellery shop in Jubilee Hills and persuaded her to hand over her four-tola gold chain for remodelling. He later claimed additional gold was required for the work, prompting the woman to pay him Rs 55,000 online and Rs 45,000 in cash.

Victim approaches police

When the accused became unreachable over the phone, the woman lodged a complaint with the KPHB Police Station. During the investigation, police found that the man was previously involved in 13 cheating cases in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, and was known to impersonate VIPs to commit such offences. Based on a tip-off, he was apprehended on August 4, police said.

Another impostor nabbed in Pune

Earlier in May this year, a man was arrested for masquerading as an 'Air Force officer' in a joint operation by a Pune-based Southern Command Military Intelligence team and officials from the Kharadi Police Station. According to a statement from Pune Police on May 18, the accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, was intercepted after intelligence inputs suggested his alleged 'suspicious' activities.

Following a thorough verification process and surveillance, a combined team from Southern Command Military Intelligence and Kharadi Police Station detained Kumar in Kharadi. "During the search operation, authorities recovered several items linked to the impersonation, including Two Air Force T-shirts, one Air Force Combat Pant, one pair of Combat Shoes, two Air Force Badges, one Track Suit Upper," said a Pune police official.

(With inputs from PTI)

