Man on the run after raping girl, who died of bleeding, in UP's Unnao

A minor girl died of excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by a man, who fled after attempting to strangle her, in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The girl died while undergoing treatment in Kanpur's Hallet Hospital.The incident took place on Tuesday in a village under Bihar police station area and the accused fled the spot, according to Bighapur Circle Officer Anjani Rai.

The police officer said, "The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Holi celebrations were going on. The girl was raped after which the rapist tried to kill her by throttling her neck."He added that the girl became unconscious and the accused fled presuming that the girl had died.

When the villagers came to know about the girl lying in an unconscious state, they informed her parents. "The girl was first taken to a primary health centre in Patan, from where she was taken to the district hospital. Owing to excessive bleeding, she was referred to Kanpur's Hallet Hospital. However, it was during treatment at Hallet hospital that she succumbed to her injuries," Rai further said.

The victim's family members have registered a complaint against an unknown person, based on which a case has been registered, the officer said, adding that they will soon crack the case. Senior district police officials, including Unnao Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, came with a dog squad and forensic team to the district hospital and then the crime spot for an inspection, police said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for rising crimes against children in the state. In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Crime against children in UP have happened the most under the BJP regime. Do these incidents have no impact on the government. A nine-year-old girl was raped and she died during treatment. For how long will this keep going?"

