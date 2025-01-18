Man kills wife, dies by consuming acid later in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a disturbing incident, a man allegedly shot his wife dead and ended his life by consuming acid used for rubber processing in Karnataka's Mangaluru, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ramachandra Gowda from Nellur Kemraje village.

Gowda killed his wife, Vinoda Kumari, on Friday night. Later, he ingested rubber acid and died shortly after, according to the police. Reportedly, Gowda is an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his family members, including his parents, wife, and son, during his nightly bouts of intoxication.

What did their son say?

According to his son Prashanth SR (26), a resident of Kodimajalu, his father returned home heavily drunk on Friday night and began verbally abusing his parents and wife. The confrontation escalated when Gowda entered the under-construction kitchen of their house and got into a heated argument with his wife. In the heat of the moment, he fatally shot her with a firearm.

Investigation underway: Police

After the incident, Gowda consumed acid and succumbed to it shortly thereafter. Providing details about the action taken by the police, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police N Yathish said that the Sullia police reached the site and started the investigation. Police have registered a case of murder and a violation under the Arms Act. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)