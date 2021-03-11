Image Source : PTI MP: Man beheads sister's 'husband'; surrenders with severed head

A 35-year-old man allegedly beheaded a man who had eloped with his sister and surrendered at a police station with the severed head in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday. The accused's sister was also found dead at his home during the day, police said.

Mintoo Shivram Shukla alias Dheeraj turned up at Tilwara police station carrying a sack containing the severed head of the victim Vijet Kashyap (32), the official said.

The accused revealed that he had beheaded Kashyap in a fit of rage, as the latter had eloped with his 19-year-old sister Pooja three months ago, inspector Satish Patel of Tilwara police station said.

The accused told the police that Kashyap and his sister had gotten married and returned home some time ago, he said.

The police have recovered the victim's headless body from a field in Ramnagra area, after the accused told them about the scene of crime, Patel said.

The accused's sister, meanwhile, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Garha locality of the city during the day, the official said.

The police are probing whether the accused had killed his sister as well or instigated her to commit suicide, he added.