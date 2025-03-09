Man beheads girlfriend after she pressured for marriage in UP's Bahraich, held while trying to flee to Nepal The accused, identified as Faizan, was arrested after the police recovered the beheaded body of a 26-year-old girl. Faizan confessed to having killed her after she pressured him to marry her.

In a startling incident, a man beheaded his 26-year-old girlfriend after she persistently pressured him to marry her in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. He was arrested while he was trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Sunday. On Friday, the police found the beheaded body of a woman near Jagannathpur in Bahraich, a UP district bordering Nepal. The police identified her and started the investigation.

Providing details, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said, "The case began after police found a headless body of a woman near Jagannathpur village on Friday. She was identified on Saturday as a 26-year-old woman, who was living with her parents after marriage."

The investigations led to the arrest of Asif Raza alias Faizan (24), her lover who is a local motorcycle mechanic, police said. The police interrogated him, during which Faizan confessed that he killed his girlfriend because she kept pressuring him to marry her, Tiwari added.

As per the ASP, the accused watched a Telugu movie, 'Salaar, ' before executing the chilling murder. He added that Faizan lured her to a canal on March 6, beheaded her with a makeshift weapon, and hid the head separately. The police, however, recovered the weapon and other evidence.

He said, "He was caught fleeing to Nepal on Sunday, with police recovering the head, weapon, and other evidence. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial custody," the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)