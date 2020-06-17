Man abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi; video goes viral

A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan''s Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday.
Video of a man forced to drink urine goes viral. He is also being beaten up by several people. Language and clothes indicate it is from Sirohi district and Rebari community. @fpjindia @PoliceRajasthan#Rajasthan #Atrocity pic.twitter.com/cFwWUbfJNd— Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) June 16, 2020
A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.
Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.
It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi''s love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.