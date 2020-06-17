Image Source : PTI Man abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi; video goes viral

A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan''s Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday.

Video of a man forced to drink urine goes viral. He is also being beaten up by several people. Language and clothes indicate it is from Sirohi district and Rebari community. @fpjindia @PoliceRajasthan#Rajasthan #Atrocity pic.twitter.com/cFwWUbfJNd — Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) June 16, 2020

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.

It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi''s love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage