Maharashtra: Woman stabs boyfriend's private parts after he refuses to marry her

Crime news: A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his girlfriend who went on to injure his private parts after he refused to marry her in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police said on Tuesday (August 20). The incident took place in Bhiwandi on August 16, an official said.

“The woman allegedly attacked her 31-year-old boyfriend with a kitchen knife at her house in the Padma Nagar area. She stabbed the man's private parts and injured him after he refused to marry her,” he said.

The man saved himself and ran out of the house making his way to a hospital. He later filed a police complaint based on which a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt, or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

No arrest has been made, and the case is under investigation, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

