Maharashtra: 21-year-old woman raped twice on moving bus while travelling from Nagpur to Pune

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 21-year-old woman raped twice in a moving bus while travelling from Nagpur to Pune

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped twice inside a moving private luxury bus while it was on way to Pune from Nagpur. The 21-year-old woman, travelling to Pune after boarding a bus from Nagpur, was allegedly raped in a moving bus by a 25-year-old cleaner by threatening her on January 6, 2021.

According to a report, the survivor said that the accused Sameer Deokar (25), bus cleaner, had asked her to shift from seat number five to seat number 15. Then he gagged her, threatened her with a knife, and raped her twice.

The woman reported the incident to Pune's Ranjangaon Police, but as the incident took place in the Washim district, the Pune Police has transferred the complaint to the Malegaon Police of Washim.

The survivor, who belongs to Gondia, works with a private company in MIDC at Rajnandgaon in Pune. She had gone to a village in Bhandara district for her sister’s wedding. The incident took place while returning to Pune from the wedding. She had boarded the bus in Nagpur.

A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said yesterday. The police have filed a case against the bus cleaner.