Money heist in real! Thieves rent hotel, drill hole in common wall to loot jewellery shop in Pune

In a Indian version of 'Money Heist', thieves looted a jewellery shop in Pune's Bavdhan by drilling a hole in the common wall between a hotel, they allegedly rented, and the shop.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the thieves rented a hotel next to a jewellery shop by paying Rs 10,000 as a deposit. Later, they took the key for cleaning and setting up the furniture. However, soon they started drilling hole in the common wall between hotel and jewellery shop.

The thieves had bought all the essentials needed to start a hotel. They also painted the hotel and set up the furniture and even distributed sweets a day before committing the crime to the nearby shopkeepers. This did not make people around them suspicious, Pune Mirrors quoted police as saying.

After drilling hole, they robbed the goods and jewellery worth Rs 1.55 lakh from Jagdamba Jewellers at Bavdhan Budruk. They stole a mobile, laptop, some gold and silver ornaments from the shop. The thieves also stole the DVR of the CCTV camera. However, the thieves could not break open the locker in which all the gold ornaments were kept.

“Some gold and silver jewellery, laptop, and mobile which were kept in the drawer of the shop, are missing. An attempt was made to open the iron locker with a gas cutter but they could not succeed. On the upper floor wall, there was a big hole from where the thieves could have probably entered the shop,” said the the complainant Vishnu Verma.

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station against the unknown persons.

“I suspect the same people, who had taken the hotel for rent, have committed the crime as they were reluctant to make any rent agreement,” he added.

Meanwhile, police suspect that thieves could be related to Jharkhand or Nepali gang. Earlier also, these gangs had committed such thefts in other cities.

Senior police inspector Balkrishna Sawant said, “The police are investigating in this matter. A case has been registered against unknown thieves under sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC.”

