 Maharashtra: Shopkeeper held with gutka, tobacco products worth lakhs

A 19-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested for allegedly storing banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 8.90 lakh in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday raided the paan shop of Afaullah Akhilur Rehman Shaikh and seized gutka and tobacco-based products of various brands worth Rs 8.90 lakh, an official said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration's regulations.

