Maharashtra: Retired CRPF officer shoots MBBS-degree holder daughter for marrying 12th-pass man A retired CRPF officer in Maharashtra allegedly shot and killed his MBBS-graduate daughter and critically injured her husband over their marriage, citing differences in educational and social status.

Mumbai:

In a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot and killed his MBBS-graduate daughter for marrying a man with a lower educational qualification. The incident occurred on Saturday night during a family function in Chopda tehsil of Jalgaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Tripti Mangle, 24, and the accused as her father, Kiran Mangle, a retired CRPF officer. Tripti’s husband, Avinash Wagh, who has completed his 12th grade and works as a laborer, sustained critical injuries in the attack.

According to police reports, Kiran was vehemently opposed to his daughter's marriage to Avinash, primarily due to the perceived disparity in their educational and socio-economic backgrounds. Despite the couple having married two years ago and residing in Pune, Kiran's disapproval persisted.

The tragic event unfolded at the 'haldi' ceremony of Avinash's sister, which the couple had attended. Kiran allegedly arrived at the venue and, in a fit of rage, opened fire at Tripti and Avinash with his licensed pistol in front of numerous guests.

Tripti succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Avinash was rushed to a government hospital and later transferred to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, where he remains in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses at the ceremony apprehended Kiran following the shooting. He was reportedly assaulted by the enraged crowd before police intervened and took him into custody. Kiran sustained serious injuries and is currently on ventilator support at a private hospital in Jalgaon.

Police have also arrested Kiran’s son, Nikhil, who accompanied his father to the event and is believed to have been involved in the attack.

Based on a complaint filed by Avinash’s mother, the Jalgaon police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kiran and Nikhil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about murder and the Arms Act.

Police officials clarified that initial investigations suggest the motive behind the murder was not a caste dispute, as both the deceased and her husband belonged to the same caste. Instead, the opposition stemmed from the difference in their educational qualifications, with the father reportedly disapproving of his highly educated daughter marrying someone he considered to be of a lower social standing.

Police are awaiting the recovery of both Avinash Wagh and Kiran Mangle to record their statements, which are crucial for the ongoing investigation. The incident has ignited discussions about societal prejudices related to education and class in marital relationships, highlighting the deeply entrenched patriarchal mindsets that can lead to such horrific acts of violence.

(PTI inputs)