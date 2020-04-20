Maharashtra: Man, pregnant woman tries to sell her unborn baby via Facebook in Aurangabad

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Pregnant woman tries to sell her unborn baby via Facebook in Aurangabad

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Aurangabad allegedly tried to sell her unborn baby via Facebook. The woman along with her brother-in-law tried to fix a deal through Facebook by contacting those who wanted a child.

According to reports, the 30-year-old accused, Shivshankar Tagade, a resident of Ranjangaon Shenpunji area, wanted that his sister-in-law should remarry someone. The woman, who is seven months pregnant, separated from her husband sometime back.

But as her unborn child from her earlier marriage posed a hindrance, Tagade and the woman decided to sell the baby after birth.

The women and child welfare department got information about this and alerted the police. On Sunday, the cyber unit of police foiled their attempt to sell the unborn baby and detained Tagade.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and further probe in the matter was underway.

With PTI inputs

