Maharashtra man beats stepson to death, grievously injures daughter-in-law over throwing garbage

Maharashtra news: A man allegedly beat his stepson to death and grievously injured his daughter-in-law during an argument over throwing garbage, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Shriram Nagar shanty colony in Wathoda on Friday night, an official said.

"Accused Irfan Imran Ali (42) beat to death his stepson Javed Ali (22) with a wooden stick and then assaulted his daughter-in-law Umeja Javed Ali (19). She has grievous injuries. The fight started over garbage being thrown in front of each other's homes," the official said.

Irfan Ali and his associate Kalim Sheikh have been arrested for murder, he added.