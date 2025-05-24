Maharashtra: Man allegedly stabs father-in-law to death after dispute with wife in Nagpur Maharashtra crime: As per reports, the attack took place at Borkhedi village in the limits of Butibori police station on Friday (May 23) evening.

Nagpur:

A man allegedly stabbed his father-in-law to death in public after a dispute with his wife in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday (May 24). The attack took place at Borkhedi village in the limits of Butibori police station on Friday (May 23).

He said the accused, Pankaj Devrao Gajbhiye (30), allegedly stabbed his father-in-law, Arun Dnyandev Bhagat (65), with a sharp object and killed him on the spot. The accused had married Bhagat's daughter last year, and the couple had a troubled relationship due to instances of domestic violence.

He said Gajbhiye allegedly slapped his wife multiple times at his house in Akoli on Friday morning. She informed her father, who took her away. Angered by this, the accused soon followed the father-daughter duo to their house in Borkhedi and attacked the victim, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

More details are awaited in this regard.