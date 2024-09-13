Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Man slashes female friend's neck for stopping to talk to him, tries to kill himself

The man slashed the female friend's neck for allegedly stopping to talk to him. He then attempted to slit his own throat, the police said.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Mumbai Published on: September 13, 2024 14:06 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 33-year-old man attacked his female friend with a knife in Mumbai before attempting to kill himself as she stopped talking to him, officials said. The alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Accused Dnyandeo Bhange slashed the throat of his female friend, injuring her seriously, an official said on Thursday.

He then attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with the same knife, the official said. Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The police booked Bhange for attempt to murder, on a complaint by the woman, the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

