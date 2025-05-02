Maharashtra: Man's body found hanging from tree in Thane district Maharashtra: The deceased man's family, however, has denied the possibility of suicide. The official said a team is questioning locals and examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity to track any unusual movements.

Thane:

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday (May 2), police said. Locals spotted the body of Saurabh Gaysamudre, a resident of the Premnagar Hill area of Camp 5 in Ulhasnagar, hanging from a tree in the locality in the morning and alerted the police, an official said.

He said the body bore no signs of struggle or injuries other than the ligature mark. The body was sent to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway.

The deceased man's family, however, has denied the possibility of suicide. The official said a team is questioning locals and examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity to track any unusual movements.