Maharashtra: Illegal abortion racket busted; 11 skulls, 56 body parts recovered from Wardha hospital

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra Police unearthed an illegal abortion racket at a private hospital in Wardha's Arvi. As per the report, cops recovered 11 skulls and as many as 56 other body parts from Kadam Hospital. As per reports, the skulls and other body parts are of 11 infants, who were illegally aborted at the hospital. The bones and skulls were hidden by making pits inside the Gobar Gas Plant behind the hospital.

The cops were probing an abortion case of a 13-year-old girl when they came to know about the heinous incident. A female doctor has been arrested for the abortion of a 13-year-old minor victim.

According to police, the minor girl got pregnant and family members got her abortion done illegally at Kadam Hospital. The police are also investigating the matter regarding the skulls and body parts recovered.

As per information available, a 17-year-old minor boy impregnated the 13-year-old minor girl. The case was registered on Sunday (January 9) evening. The Arvi police arrested the parents and a female doctor who aborted the minor's child. According to the Aavi police, the doctor had aborted the minor for Rs 30,000.

Notably, the duo minor was having an affair during which the girl got pregnant. When she informed her family members that she was having a stomach ache, then the illegal racket came to the fore.

When the victim's father informed the boy's father about the incident, he threatened to defame the girl. The man later asked to abort the baby and said that he will bear all the expenses. It is when the girl was admitted to Kadam Hospital. The illegal abortion was carried out by the doctor on charges of Rs 30,000. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police has arrested the lady doctor.

However, the police suspect that this is not the first case of abortion in Kadam Hospital. The police have confiscated the register of the hospital, which has information about all the abortions that took place for 8 months. The Police said the DNA of all skulls and bones will be done.

