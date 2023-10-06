Maharashtra: 23-year-old man kills teenager in Palghar for turning down his marriage proposal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Palghar Police probing murder case of a girl

Maharashtra crime news: A 17-year-old teenage girl was allegedly killed by her friend in Maharashtra's Palghar today for refusing his marriage proposal, a police official said.

The incident took place in the Mokhada area, some 100 kilometres from Palghar, when the victim, a Class XII student in a junior college, was going to have lunch with her female friend, the official said.

"Archana Udar, a resident of Pimpalpada, was killed with a sharp weapon by 23-year-old Prabhakar Waghare, who was in a one-sided relationship with her for the past two years," he said.

"Waghare found out the girl had received a marriage proposal some 10 days ago and was distressed since. When he proposed to her and she refused, Waghare slit her throat with a knife. Udar was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the official said.

Waghare, who has been charged with murder, escaped from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Mokhada police station official said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar: Two dead due to food poisoning in Muzaffarpur, probe underway