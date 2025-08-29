Maharashtra crime: 16-year-old student brutally stabbed to death in Nagpur | Video Maharashtra crime: Preliminary police investigations suggest that the brutal murder may have been motivated by a one-sided love affair. The tragic killing has deeply shocked the local community, and authorities are actively working to apprehend the minor accused in connection with the case.

Nagpur:

In a shocking incident under the Ajni police jurisdiction in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered near Gulmohar Colony. The victim, a tenth-grade student studying at a private school, was returning home when a minor reportedly stopped her. Before anyone could intervene, the accused repeatedly stabbed the girl with a knife, leaving her lifeless on the spot.

Police and investigation details

Ajni police officials, including senior officers, reached the crime scene promptly after receiving information. The accused fled immediately after the attack. It has been confirmed that the accused is a minor, and police teams are actively searching for him. Reports also reveal that the accused had called the student shortly before the attack. The police have so far declined to give detailed statements about the incident.

Possible motive and community impact

Preliminary police suspicion points toward a one-sided love affair as the cause behind the brutal murder. The tragic death of the young student has caused shock and grief in the community as authorities work to apprehend the minor involved.

This heartbreaking incident raises urgent concerns about safety and protection for young students in the region.