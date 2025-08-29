Maharashtra crime: 16-year-old student brutally stabbed to death in Nagpur | Video

In a shocking incident under the Ajni police jurisdiction in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered near Gulmohar Colony. The victim, a tenth-grade student studying at a private school, was returning home when a minor reportedly stopped her. Before anyone could intervene, the accused repeatedly stabbed the girl with a knife, leaving her lifeless on the spot.
Police and investigation details
Ajni police officials, including senior officers, reached the crime scene promptly after receiving information. The accused fled immediately after the attack. It has been confirmed that the accused is a minor, and police teams are actively searching for him. Reports also reveal that the accused had called the student shortly before the attack. The police have so far declined to give detailed statements about the incident.
Possible motive and community impact
Preliminary police suspicion points toward a one-sided love affair as the cause behind the brutal murder. The tragic death of the young student has caused shock and grief in the community as authorities work to apprehend the minor involved.
This heartbreaking incident raises urgent concerns about safety and protection for young students in the region.