Maharashtra shocker: Man kills teenage son with sodium nitrate-laced cold drink; here's why

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Solapur for allegedly killing his 14-year-old son with a sodium nitrate-laced drink due to frustration and anger over his behaviour. According to a police official, the accused has been identified as 43-year-old Vijay Battu.

The accused asserted that his frustration stemmed from ongoing grievances received from the school concerning his son, Vishal Battu. The concerns involved Vishal getting engaged in watching explicit content on his phone, neglecting academic responsibilities, and getting into fights with his sister, Inspector Ajay Jagtap of Jodhavi police station said.

Victim's parents lodged missing complaint

"On January 13, Vijay and his wife Kirti lodged a missing person complaint after Vishal did not return home. His body was discovered on the same day by the road near Tuljapur Naka, after which an accidental death case was registered," the official said.

"However, we sensed some foul play. His father Vijay's behaviour was also suspicious. He was taken in for questioning, during which he confessed to giving his son a cold drink laced with sodium nitrate and then abandoning the body near Tuljapur Naka," the official added.

Accused sent to police custody

The police further said that Vijay Battu was arrested on January 29 and has been remanded in police custody.

