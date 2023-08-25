Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Maharahstra: Nagpur man cheats Gadchiroli resident of Rs 8 lakh with MBBS admission promise, booked

The complainant Sandeep Bandiwar, a resident of Gadchiroli, said accused Ravi Borkar had allegedly sought 16 lakh to get his son placed in an MBBS course abroad, the official said.

August 25, 2023
A man has been booked for allegedly promising to secure the admission of a youth in an MBBS course abroad and taking Rs 8 lakh, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The complainant Sandeep Bandiwar, a resident of Gadchiroli, said accused Ravi Borkar had allegedly sought 16 lakh to get his son placed in an MBBS course abroad, the official said.

"He failed to fulfill his promise after taking Rs 8 lakh, as per the complainant. He has been booked for cheating and other offences," the Jaripatka police station official said.

