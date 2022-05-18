Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh: Three killed over suspicion of witchcraft by members of same family in Mandla.

Highlights Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing three members of the same family

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, said police on May 17

According to the police, during questioning, the arrested persons confessed their crime

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing three members of the same family, including a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, the police said on Tuesday (May 17).

According to the police, during questioning, the arrested persons confessed their crime, stating they killed them on suspicion of witchcraft by a woman- one of the victims.

"After the incident, it was suspected that some family persons might be involved in this brutal killing of the family. During the investigation, it was found that the family had a dispute over suspicion of witchcraft. Later, it was found that two persons of the same family killed the victims with an axe on Monday (May 16 ) night," the police said in a statement.

Who are the culprits?

Those arrested have been identified as Khetu Warkde and Motilal Warkade. Police have also recovered the weapon (axe) used in the crime.

The three family members of the tribal family were found dead on the rooftop of their building in Patadehi Bodasilli village in Mandla district on Tuesday morning.

One of the victims- a 57-year-old woman- was beheaded, and the severed head was hung from a tree about a km from the murder spot.

Who are the victims?

The two other victims were identified as- Narbad Singh Warkade, 62, and his 12-year-old grand-daughter- Mahima. Both Narbad Singh and Mahima were found with slit throats, while Sukrati Bai was beheaded, the police said.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: One killed, several injured in shooting at California's Presbyterian church

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Three killed, nearly 30 injured after bus hits truck in Banaskantha