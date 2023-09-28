Madhya Pradesh: Three held, arms and ammunition recovered as police bust interstate arms gang in Dhar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The police seized arms and ammunition during raids

In connection with allegedly running an interstate illegal arms smuggling network, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested three people of a gang in Dhar district. The police also conducted raids at the site and recovered arms and ammunition from an illegal weapon factory in the district.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed about the arrest and seizure. "Dhar police today busted a gang involved in inter-state illegal arms smuggling and arrested three people of this gang.149 country-made pistols, 2 pistols and 13 live cartridges worth Rs 36 lakh have been seized," he said.

Network in several states

He further stated that the gang was running a network in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana and the prime accused in the case has been identified as Ishwar.

"Prime accused Ishwar was wanted in 24 cases. We are probing his links on the locations he might have supplied weapons," he said. Further investigation is underway.

