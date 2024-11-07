Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow: Woman falls to death from high-rise building, father accuses son-in-law of murder.

Lucknow: A mother of two died on Wednesday (November 6) after falling from the 10th floor of a group housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow under suspicious circumstances, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm at the Aravalli Enclave society in Vrindavan Yojna, under the SGPGI police station limits.

"He has thrown her from the 10th floor and killed her," Sharda Prasad Tiwari, father of the deceased, told media.

Tiwari also claimed that the son-in-law had been harassing his daughter Priti for money ever since their marriage. In a brief statement on social media, the Lucknow Police said, "The body has been taken into custody by the local SGPGI police and sent for post-mortem."

"The process has been initiated for lodging FIR in the case and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the police added.