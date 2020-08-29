Lucknow double murder case: Wife, son of a railway official found dead in UP capital

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE The double murder incident has taken place near UP CM's official residence.

Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has been rocked by a double murder incident that has taken place near the railway colony in the Gautampalli area. The place is also close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence. As per reports, a railway official's wife and son were shot dead at their residence.

Speaking on the matter, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that both — wife and son — were shot dead at their home.

According to Sujit Pandey, the railway official's son was 20-22 years old. Following this incident, his daughter is in shock. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.

ALSO READ | Addicted to lewd live chat, Delhi jeweller's accountant swindles over Rs 2 cr to watch adult content online

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage