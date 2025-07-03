Lucknow double murder: Alcoholic man stabs to death in-laws in Alambagh over dispute with wife A double murder in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, has shocked everyone. In a disturbing incident, a man stabbed his own in-laws to death. Police have arrested the accused.

Lucknow:

In a shocking incident in the Alambagh area of Lucknow, a man stabbed to death his in-laws at their own home over a dispute with his wife. The accused, identified as Jagdeep, was arrested by the police on Wednesday as neighbours got hold of him after the grisly crime.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Srivastava, the attack was the result of a long-standing conflict between Jagdeep and his wife Poonam. Since April, Poonam had been living with her parents in Alambagh after leaving her husband due to repeated domestic abuse.

Dispute turns deadly

On Wednesday evening, Jagdeep went to his in-laws’ house, where a heated argument broke out between him and Poonam. The argument escalated quickly. During the confrontation, Jagdeep attacked Poonam's parents -- Anand Ram and Asha Devi with a knife, leaving them bleeding with critical injuries.

Police arrested Jagdeep shortly after the incident. A case is being registered based on Poonam’s complaint, and an investigation is underway, the DCP said..

Who were the victims?

Anand Ram, a retired head constable from the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), lived with his wife Asha Devi and daughter Poonam in the Garhi Kanora locality. Poonam, a school teacher, had married Jagdeep nearly ten years ago. Jagdeep, a resident of Nishatganj, reportedly struggled with alcoholism and had a history of abusing his wife.

Unable to tolerate the abuse, Poonam left Jagdeep and moved in with her parents along with their three-year-old son. Since then, she was living there permanently.

Accused arrived drunk and armed

According to the police, Jagdeep arrived at his in-laws’ house around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, heavily intoxicated and carrying a knife in his bag. He demanded that Poonam return with him to Nishatganj. When she refused, another argument broke out.

Murderer apprehended by neighbours

As the argument escalated into a physical altercation, Anand Ram and Asha Devi tried to intervene. Jagdeep allegedly pushed Poonam to the ground and then turned on her parents, pushing them down as well. He then pulled a knife from his bag and repeatedly stabbed both Anand Ram and Asha Devi.

Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the scene. As Jagdeep attempted to flee, neighbours chased and apprehended him, subsequently alerting the police.

The injured were taken to the hospital by locals, but doctors declared both victims dead on arrival. Police continue to investigate the case while Jagdeep remains in custody.