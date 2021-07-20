Kerala: Minor girl dies by suicide after argument with sibling over TV

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala: Minor girl dies by suicide after an argument with a sibling over TV

In a shocking incident, a minor girl in Kerala died by suicide at her resident on Monday, following an argument with her sibling. According to the details, the incident was reported from Manakkad in Idukki, where the siblings had an argument over watching television. The 11-year-old girl was found hanging from the window grill inside her home, a report in The Times of India said.

The report added that the girl, her sister and a cousin were watching television on Monday when their parents had gone out.

Police said the three had an argument over television after which the 11-year-old locked herself in one of the rooms. Later, her grandmother found her hanging.

The police said that as per the initial probe, the 11-year-old, a Class 6 student, died by suicide.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

An official said the postmortem will be held on Tuesday.