Shocking! Man assaulted, private parts burnt by mob on suspicion of 'mobile phone theft' in Kerala

Shocking! Man beaten up, his private parts burnt by 7 men on suspicion of theft in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was allegedly brutally beaten up and tortured by a group of men in Thampanoor area in Kerala on the suspicion of theft. According to the report, the man identified as Ajeesh was thrashed and his private body parts were burnt.

The group, including auto-rickshaw drivers, suspected that Ajeesh, a resident of Thiruvallom, had stolen a wallet and a mobile phone of a man sleeping at the Central Bus Stand in Thampanoor area, police said.

The group had beaten up Ajeesh and also suspected to have tortured him, police said. "He has suffered burns in private body parts and that could have led to his death," they said.

One of the accused suggested that Ajesh should be 'burnt', after which they took a knife, heated it up and burnt his private part with it.

After assaulting the victim, they abandoned him in a paddy field. He was later taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where succumbed to his burn injuries.

Police identified the suspects after a video of them beating Ajeesh surfaced on social media. Five of the suspects have been arrested and a search is on for the rest two. Those arrested were produced before a court that remanded them to judicial custody.