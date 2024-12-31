Kerala Court sentences tuition teacher to 111 years in prison for this heinous crime

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Kerala court sentences 111 years of rigorous imprisonment to govt employee

A 44-year-old tuition teacher in Kerala is sentenced to 111 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh for raping a minor student. A special fast-track court in Thiruvananthapuram ruled its order in July 2, 2019 case. Accused Manoj, a resident of Ambalathara is sentenced to different periods of rigorous imprisonment from three months to 30 years after being convicted under various sections of POCSO and IPC. Judge R Rekha said he had committed a crime that warranted no mercy.

In the ruling, Judge R Rekha stated that Manoj, who was also supposed to be the child's guardian, had committed a heinous crime. Along with the jail time, Manoj is also slapped with a fine of Rs 1.

05 lakh. If the fine remains unpaid, the convict, Manoj, 44, will face an additional year of imprisonment.

What is the case

The incident occurred on July 2, 2019, accused Manoj is charged for raping a plus-one student after luring her five years ago. According to the prosecution, the accused, a government employee, conducted tuition classes at his residence. He used to call the child for a special class and subsequently abused her, also taking photos of the abuse on his mobile phone.

Following the incident, the child became fearful and stopped attending tuition classes. The accused then circulated the photos of the incident.

Manoj's wife came across the photos of the minor child and committed suicide a day later. Following the death of Manoj's wife, the photos were circulated and reportedly the father of the survivor also receive the photo.

Upon getting to know of the atrocity against the girl, her family lodged a complaint at the Fort Police Station.

Upon the accused's arrest, his phone was seized and sent for forensic examination, revealing photos of the child being abused.

Manoj claimed to have been at the office on the day of the incident, producing registered leave records with signatures. However, call records from the accused's phone, presented by the prosecution, revealed that Manoj was near the tuition centre on the day of the incident.

