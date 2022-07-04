Karnataka: Woman throws newborn baby in dustbin; tells cops 'she can't raise it'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka shocker: Mother throws newborn baby, tells cops she can't raise it

Highlights The locals found the two-day-old baby abandoned in a dustbin in Mattipura bus stop

The incident was reported from Chamarajanagar district of the state

The woman said her husband had left her and she doesn't have any means of income

In a shocking incident, a mother in Karnataka abandoned her baby and later reported the matter to the police. The incident was reported from the Chamarajanagar district of the state, where the mother threw her child in a dustbin and told the police she is helpless and can't raise the child.

The locals found the two-day-old baby abandoned in a dustbin at the Mattipura bus stop near Kollegal. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and handed over the baby to health department officials.

The incident triggered public outrage and people condemned the mother for abandoning her newborn baby in a dustbin.

Luckily, the presence of the baby was noticed by passersby before street dogs could maul it.

The mother appeared before the police later and claimed that she is alone as her husband had left her and she doesn't have any means of income.

The mother further said that she is not willing to keep the baby as she can't afford to raise the child. After confirming her claims, the local police handed over the baby to her.

The police warned her not to harm the baby until an adoptee is found.

The police are coordinating with other departments in this regard. Kollegal Rural police are handling the case.

(With inputs from IANS)

