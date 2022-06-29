Karnataka horror: Sisters stripped, assaulted at home; complaint filed only after video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka sisters stripped & assaulted, police file complaint after 2 days

Highlights The complaint was registered against Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Indramma

One of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh loan at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest

The sisters were assaulted after she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once

Karnataka: In a shocking incident, two sisters were stripped and assaulted at their residence after they were unable to repay their education loan. The incident was reported from the Doddabommasandra area in Anekal taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The police for two days refused to lodge a complaint and it was only after the assault videos went viral that the complaint was finally registered.

According to the details, the complaint was registered against Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Indramma.

One of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh loan at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest for the education of her children from one Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of the Neriga village near Doddabommasandra, the complaint read.

However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered a peace deal that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.

Despite this, the accused barged inside the residence and brutally assaulted and stripped the victims.

The victims later approached the Sarjapur police station, but it is alleged that the police Inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur refused to take the complaint.

The inspector had asked the victims to talk to the accused for the settlement.

The brutal assault videos went viral on social media, thereby creating a public outrage against the police and the accused persons.

The police then called the victims to the police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night.

(With inputs from IANS)

