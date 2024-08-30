Karnataka: Cab driver arrested for murdering wife on suspicion of infidelity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant incident, a 31-year-old cab driver, Kiran, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Navyashree, a 28-year-old choreographer. The crime reportedly occurred due to Kiran's growing suspicions about his wife’s character.

About the incident

Kiran and Navyashree, originally from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, had been childhood friends who later married. Recently, Kiran became increasingly jealous of Navyashree's frequent phone calls to a male friend, leading to frequent arguments.

Navyashree had confided in her male friend about her fears, suggesting that her husband might pose a danger to her. The friend had advised her to report the situation to the authorities.

However, on August 28, Navyashree went out in a car with a friend named Aishwarya and a third individual, Sunil, where she spoke about her troubling situation. Later, Navyashree and Aishwarya returned home. The following morning, Aishwarya discovered Navyashree's body in a pool of blood, having been attacked with a knife that Navyashree had kept for protection. Terrified, Aishwarya immediately contacted the police.

About the investigation

Significantly, investigation into the crime revealed that Kiran had used a duplicate key to enter the home and commit the crime. The accused has been taken into policy custody, where he confessed to the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)