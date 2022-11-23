Karnataka: Man rapes, blackmails teen to convert to Islam, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagamangala Police has arrested the accused named Yunus Pasha.

Karnataka, Mandya Love Jihad case: A man has been arrested in Karnataka's Mandya district for allegedly raping a minor and then blackmailing her to convert to Islam. The Nagamanla Police has arrested a person identified as Yunus Pasha for rape and blackmailing and charged him under under the anti-conversion law and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Mandya SP N Yatish, the accused and the victim are neighbours. He first befriended the girl, who is a Hindu, and gifted her a smartphone.

Pasha asked the girl not to inform her parents about the smartphone and started to chat with her over video call. The accused took the girl's obscene photos over video call and started to pressurise her to establish physical relationship with him. When the girl refused, he threatened to send the private chats and photos to her family.

According to the police, the girl's family went for a tour to Shirdi for four days on November 8. She was alone with her grandmother. Taking advantage of the situation, Pasha, on November 10, got some sleeping pills and asked the girl to mix them in grandmother's food. When the elderly woman went unconscious, the accused allegedly raped the minor girl. The girl's family returned from Shirdi on November 12.

Yunus Pasha had promised the girl that he will marry her but for that she needs to convert to Islam. Shocked over the condition, the girl narrated the whole story to her father on November 18. Her father approached the police and filed a complaint on November 19.

The police swung into action immediately and arrested Yunus Pasha the next day after receiving the complaint.

N Yatish, SP Mandya, added that a case has been registered under POCSO Act and further investigations are underway.

"The victim's father said in his complaint that his 13-year-old daughter, studying in Class VIII, was first blackmailed by a person living opposite their house, raped her on a day when she was alone at home and forced her to convert to marry. Acting on this complaint, we have arrested the accused, a case has been registered under POCSO Act and all aspects of the complaint are being investigated," he said.