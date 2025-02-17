Karnataka: Family of four, including teenager, found dead in apartment in Mysuru

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a family of four members, including an elderly and a teenager, were found dead at an apartment in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday, police said. As per the information, the incident took place in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in Mysuru.

The police have identified the deceased as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said. While the rest of the members were seemingly poisoned Chetan's body was found hanging.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan is likely to have fed his family members poison and killed them before hanging himself. However, the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding a detailed investigation into the incident has been launched.

(With PTI Inputs)