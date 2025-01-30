Kanpur horror: 13-year-old girl missing for four days raped, murdered in UP's Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational picture

In a shocking incident, a girl was rapped and killed in Kanpur's Maharajpur. The 13-year-old girl went missing four days ago. She was found murdered allegedly after being raped at a village in Maharajpur on Thursday.

According to the police, the body of the missing girl was recovered from a field near a brick kiln outside her native village. The spot where the body of a class 8 student was found is located at a distance of hardly one kilometre from Maharajpur.

Local youths questioned by police

The police questioned about half a dozen youth belonging to the victim’s native and neighbouring villages. However, they were taken into custody for question but no arrest has been made so far.

Top officials, including Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander and DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, made an inspection of the area after getting information about the incident to supervise the investigation.

The sniffer dog unit and forensic experts were also called to gather scientific evidences to solve the alleged rape-cum murder mystery.

The DCP (East) told reporters that the teenage girl, a student of class 8, had gone to search for her goats which were missing on Monday and she didn’t turn up since then.

The family members initially tried to trace the girl but later lodged a complaint at the Maharajpur Police Station when they filed to find her.

The injury marks visible on the girl’s body, including head, face and chest, suggested that she was murdered after being raped, the DCP added.

Another official said the injury marks and torn clothes also indicated that she might have been held in captivity and was killed after she resisted the sexual advances.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chakeri, Dileep Kumar Singh, said that the body was sent to a mortuary for post-mortem to explore the exact cause of death.

“The police are investigating the matter and several persons upon whom the victim's family raised suspicion were also detained for questioning,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi horror: Woman's charred body found in suitcase, how police have solved blind murder case in 24 hours