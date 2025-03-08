Journalist shot dead by bike-borne assailants in UP's Sitapur, police start investigation The journalist of a Hindi daily was travelling on his motorcycle when the assailants shot him and fled the scene. The police, with help from local residents, took his to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a shocking incident, a local reporter for a Hindi daily was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway in SItapur on Saturday, police said. The fatal attack occurred on the overbridge near the Hempur railway crossing, within the Imalia Sultanpur police station area.

Bajpai (35) was a resident of Maholi and was a journalist of Maholi Tehsil in a national newspaper. According to the police, bike-borne attackers opened fire on Raghavendra on the bridge near the Hempur railway crossing on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway. Three bullets hit his shoulder and chest. After committing the crime, the attackers fled on a bike.

The firing created panic on the spot. Local people immediately informed the police. Police took the injured Raghavendra to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The reason behind the murder has not been clear yet. Police are taking action to identify and arrest the attackers.

Providing details about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sitapur Praveen Ranjan Singh said, "Three bullets struck him in the shoulder and chest. The assailants then fled the scene on their motorcycle."

The police, with the assistance of local residents, transported Bajpai to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Reacting to the tragic incident, Bajpai's family told the media that he had been receiving threatening phone calls in recent days.

ASP Singh further said, "Evidence collection has commenced, and the district borders have been sealed to apprehend the perpetrators. Call details and other legal proceedings are underway." The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)