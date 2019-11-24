Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Jobless man shoots dead wife, self after quarrel in MP

  A 29-year-old man shot dead his wife with his licensed pistol on Sunday and then turned it on himself in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.  

Bhopal Published on: November 24, 2019 20:05 IST
A 29-year-old man shot dead his wife with his licensed pistol on Sunday and then turned it on himself in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened in the afternoon in the Madhoganj area, said City Superintendent of Police Hemant Tiwari.

"As per initial probe, Satendra Chauhan first shot dead his wife Anshu (25) and then ended his life. They had got married five years ago and have a four-year-old daughter. The child was in another room of the house when the shootings took place," the CSP said.

"The child got a call from a relative whom she told that her parents were lying in a pool of blood. The relative, in turn, called the police. It appears the couple had a fight before the twin shootings. Satendra was jobless for some time now," Tiwari said. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he added. 

