Delhi: Over 200 people duped of crores of rupees on pretext of foreign jobs

More than 200 people have been duped of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries. They were promised employment opportunities in countries including Turkey, Russia, and South Africa. Residing in villages, many of them came to Delhi this January, only to find a deep hole in their pockets. By the time they realized to have fallen prey to a scam, it was too late.

Here's what happened

At least 11 villagers from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, struggling for jobs, surfed the internet and spotted a Delhi-registered firm called Nexius Overseas, they claimed. Hoping to secure jobs overseas, they contacted the said company in 2020. A number of people got in touch with the villagers via phone, and finally, they succeeded in convincing them that they would be ensured jobs in countries like Russia, Turkey, and South Africa. All of them were asked to pay a "ticket processing fee" of Rs 20,000. Apart from that, they paid different amounts, some gave out Rs 50,000, 45,000, 55,000.

The fraudster, then, asked all of them to come to Delhi to board their flights to the respective countries. On their arrival, a medical check-up including a coronavirus test was conducted on them, at the company's office in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony. All of them had to deposit Rs 2,000 each for the test.

Now, they were told that their flights were scheduled for January 30, 2021, and they had to gather at the said office in time. On reaching the office, the villagers found 70-80 more people assembled there. As they waited in hope, they were told that the flights could not be booked and that they should come again on February 2. This time too, the firm excused itself with the same reason, postponing it to the next day.

When they reached the office on February 3, it was empty. There was no one present at the office. All of them were shell-shocked and realised that they had been cheated.

The villagers checked with the landlord of the fraudster, however, he wasn't able to give a satisfactory reply. He too appears to be involved, Suhaib Ansari, one of the victims said. He said that his group of 11 people was defrauded of about Rs 22-24 lakh. As per his knowledge, 200 others were also duped at the same time.

The villagers submitted an application at the New Friends Colony Police Station, demanding an inquiry into the entire incident and recovery of their money and passports. An FIR is yet to be filed in the matter.

