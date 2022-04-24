Jharkhand: 11-year-old gangraped by 6 minors; probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 11-year-old girl gang-raped by six minors in Jharkhand

Highlights The incident was reported on Saturday from Jharkhand's Khunti district

The Jharkhand police said all the six accused are in the age group of 10-16 years

An investigation in the matter is underway

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minors in Jharkhand. According to the details, the incident was reported on Saturday from Jharkhand's Khunti district.

All six minors are to be produced before the judicial magistrate.

Commenting on the incident, the Jharkhand police said all the six accused are in the age group of 10-16 years.

"A case of gang rape with an 11-year-old girl has come to the fore. Six minors, in the age group of 10-16 years, are accused. All six were sent to be produced before the judicial magistrate," said Aman Kumar, Superintendant of Police, Khunti.

The investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

