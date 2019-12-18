Jharkhand: 2 killed for extra-marital relationship

A man and a woman were killed in Jharkhand's Palamau district for allegedly getting into an extra-marital relationship, police said on Wednesday. The bodies were found at the man's house in Bedani village under Tarhasi police station limits on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Unidentified persons have used sharp weapons to kill the two persons in their sleep, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said. He said the deceased had children from their respective marriages.

A preliminary probe into the incident revealed that the duo had developed a relationship while the woman was working as a maid in the man's house. Police is investigating the case and arrests are yet to be made, he added.