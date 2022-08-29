Jharkhand: Girl dies after 'jilted lover' sets her ablaze in Dumka; accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Girl who was set on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka succumbs to injuries, accused arrested

Highlights Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on the victim and set her ablaze on August 23

The incident happened after the woman did not reciprocate the man's proposal

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Jharkhand’s Dumka sub-division

Jharkhand: A girl who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police said the accused in the case was arrested. According to the details, accused Shahrukh poured petrol on the victim and set her ablaze on August 23 after she did not reciprocate his proposal.

She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition.

She was later referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Commenting on the arrest of the accused, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial.

"The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said.

The victim's statement

According to a statement by the victim, the woman said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back pestering her to become his friend.

“He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man’s family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room."

“On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital,” the woman said before she passed away during treatment.

Prohibitory order clamped in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed in Jharkhand’s Dumka sub-division on Sunday, following protests by some right-wing outfits over the death of the woman.

Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim who was allegedly set ablaze by the man for having spurned his proposal.

“In a bid to maintain law and order, Section-144 CrPC has been imposed in Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place is prohibited. Rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission,” sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter in Hapur over 'delay in serving food'