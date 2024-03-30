Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir: 32-year-old man shot dead by uncle in Poonch district

Jammu Kashmir crime news: According to officials, Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh over some domestic issues at their house in Dara Dullian.

Poonch Updated on: March 30, 2024 12:37 IST
Jammu Kashmir crime news: A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said today (March 30). Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of the village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh (32) over some domestic issues at their house in Dara Dullian around midnight, the officials said.

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said. A police team went to the village on Saturday morning to arrest the accused. 

Further details are awaited in this regard, the officials said.

