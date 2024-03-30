Jammu and Kashmir: 32-year-old man shot dead by uncle in Poonch district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu-Kashmir: 32-year-old man shot dead by uncle in Poonch district.

Jammu Kashmir crime news: A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said today (March 30). Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of the village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh (32) over some domestic issues at their house in Dara Dullian around midnight, the officials said.

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said. A police team went to the village on Saturday morning to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited in this regard, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Centre to consider revoking AFSPA, plans to pull back troops from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah