Delhi: Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital after brawl at university

Delhi news: According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 9:00 pm on Thursday at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Published on: September 30, 2022 7:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital after brawl at university.

Delhi news:  A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 9:00 pm on Thursday (September 29) at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.

On inquiry, police found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students. In the incident, a law student Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Sardahan village, Meerut, sustained blunt injury on the head. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

Police said another student Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend. 

In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward in the hospital premises.

According to police, Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. He has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. Police started an investigation into the matter. 

The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations, the officer added. 

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Jamia teachers' body demands withdrawal of leave rules, show cause notices issued to faculty members

ALSO READ: Delhi: Fire breaks out at metro parking in Jamia Nagar; nearly 100 vehicles damaged

